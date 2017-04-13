Trump is sending his national security adviser H.R. McMaster to Afghanistan

President Donald Trump is sending his national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster to Afghanistan, according to Military Times.

Trump announced the move during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jans Stoltenberg. McMaster’s trip will focus on assessing whether more US forces are needed to turn around the war in Afghanistan, which has been ongoing since late 2001.

In February, Army Gen. John Nicholson told Congress he needed a “few thousand more” troops in order to break what he called a “stalemate” with the Taliban.

This story is developing and will be updated.

