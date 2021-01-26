Here's the schedule for Trump's Senate impeachment trial and how to watch it

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images Pro-Trump protesters clash with police during the tally of electoral votes that that would certify Joe Biden as the winner of the U.S. presidential election outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

The Senate will soon kick off Trump’s second impeachment trial.

The House will transmit its article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday evening.

Senators will be sworn in Tuesday and a summons will be sent to Trump. Oral arguments will start next month.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Former President Donald Trump is on the verge of facing his second impeachment trial in the US Senate.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump earlier this month for “incitement of insurrection” related to the January 6 Capitol riot that resulted in five deaths and multiple injuries. Trump is accused of urging his supporters to march to the US Capitol, where they proceeded to lay siege to the building and tried to hunt down lawmakers in an effort to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

The House is set to transmit the single article of impeachment against Trump to the Senate at 7 p.m. ET on Monday. Here’s what happens next:

January 26: Senators will be sworn in as jurors and a summons will be sent to Trump detailing the charge against him and inviting him to respond in writing.

Senators will be sworn in as jurors and a summons will be sent to Trump detailing the charge against him and inviting him to respond in writing. February 2: Deadline for Trump to respond to the summons and for the House impeachment managers â€” who will act as prosecutors in his Senate trial â€” to submit a pretrial brief.

Deadline for Trump to respond to the summons and for the House impeachment managers â€” who will act as prosecutors in his Senate trial â€” to submit a pretrial brief. February 8: Deadline for Trump to submit a pretrial brief and for House managers to respond to Trump’s response to the summons.

Deadline for Trump to submit a pretrial brief and for House managers to respond to Trump’s response to the summons. February 9: Deadline for House managers to submit a rebuttal to Trump’s pretrial brief. Oral arguments begin after.

Trump’s impeachment trial will be broadcast live on the major cable news networks and C-SPAN. It will also be livestreamed on YouTube. Insider will embed a video here when oral arguments kick off.

The Constitution stipulates that the chief justice of the Supreme Court presides over the Senate trial for a president, but it does not say who would oversee one for a former president. On Monday,a Senate source told NPR that Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is the chamber’s president pro tempore, will preside over Trump’s impeachment trial.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced this month that nine Democratic impeachment managers will prosecute the case against Trump in the Senate: Rep. Jamie Raskin will be the lead manager, flanked by Reps. Diana DeGette, David Cicilline, Joaquin Castro, Eric Swalwell, Ted Lieu, Stacey Plaskett, Madeleine Dean, and Joe Neguse.

Trump is the only US president to have been impeached twice, and his second impeachment was the most bipartisan in US history, with 10 Republicans siding with Democrats.

In order to remove Trump from office and bar him from ever running for public office again, two-thirds of the Senate must vote to convict him following an impeachment trial.

Several Republicans have argued in recent days that it would be unconstitutional to hold an impeachment trial for Trump given that he’s already out of office. But as NBC News reported, there is precedent for impeaching and trying to remove someone who previously held federal office.

Akhil Reed Amar, a professor at Yale Law School, also dismissed the GOP’s argument, telling NPR, “That makes no sense at all. You want to give someone a get-out-of-jail free card at the end of the administration so they can do anything they like and be immune from the high court of impeachment?”

Pelosi agreed.

Democrats have also said the goal of impeaching and trying Trump for incitement of insurrection is about more than holding him accountable for his actions leading up to the Capitol riot. They say that in order to prevent further damage to the republic, the Senate should vote to bar Trump from ever running for public office again, a step the chamber could only take if it also voted to convict him after an impeachment trial.

It’s highly unlikely, though, that the Senate will ultimately convict Trump, given that Democrats hold a bare majority â€” 50 seats, plus Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote â€” in the chamber and would need at least 17 Republicans to break ranks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.