Trump is selling his iconic $7 million helicopter that was a frequent guest on 'The Apprentice' and the campaign trail — see inside

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

President Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S-76 VIP helicopter is currently for sale.

The $US7 million helicopter was acquired by Trump in 2010 and its cabin outfitted by designer Eric Roth, according to CNBC.

It was a frequent sight on “The Apprentice” and on the campaign trail from 2015 to 2016 before Trump became president.

You can now buy President Donald Trump’s personal helicopter.

Trump’s iconic red, white, and black helicopter is almost as famous as the president himself. It could be found as a frequent guest on his hit television show and then on the campaign trail leading up to the 2016 presidential election. And in August, it appeared on the for-sale market by the Trump Organisation after flying Trump and his family for 10 years, Time reported.

Canada’s Aero Asset and California’s Jet Edge Partners are leading the sale, with the latter’s website showing that a deal for the aircraft is pending. If a sale goes through before Trump leaves office on January 20, 2021, at noon, the soon-to-be-former president will be left grounded. Well, at least when it comes to rotorcraft.

Registered with DJT Aerospace, a Dover, Delaware-based company, the helicopter is just one of many aircraft in the Trump fleet alongside Boeing 757 and Cessna Citation X private jets, as well a UK-based helicopter fleet. The unmistakable aircraft is registered as N76DT – the last two letters being a nod to its owner’s initials – and had “TRUMP” emblazoned on the rear fuselage, though promotional material shows the lettering removed.

The Sikorsky S-76 is the epitome of a VIP helicopter preferred by charter operators and celebrities alike. Besides Trump, the S-76 can be found in the fleet of Queen Elizabeth II of England and was the helicopter of choice for the late Kobe Bryant, as Business Insider’s David Slotnick detailed in January.

Take a closer look at N76DT.

Those in the market for a highly-specialised personal helicopter with a storied past can look no further than this one.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

This S-76B was built in 1989, entering the Trump fleet in 2010.

Aero Asset and Jet Edge Partners Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

Source: FlightAware

It’s picked up quite a lot of hours in 31 years of flight with 6,259.3 hours over the course of 19,159 flights.

Aero Asset and Jet Edge Partners Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

Source: Aero Asset

Ideal for short-haul travel, the S-76B has a range of around 260 nautical miles, making flights from New York to as far as Boston, Washington, and even Buffalo possible, under the right conditions.

Aero Asset and Jet Edge Partners Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

Source: Business Jet Traveller

Trump has two more S-76 helicopters in his fleet, one more registered in the US and another in the UK servicing his golf resorts in Scotland.

Scott Halleran/Getty Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

Inside N76DT, the Eric Roth-designed cabin seats six passengers with two reclinable club seats and a four-person divan.

Aero Asset and Jet Edge Partners Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

Source: CNBC and Aero Asset

All the seats and even the door panels are covered in “ecru/almond” leather.

Aero Asset and Jet Edge Partners Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

Source: Aero Asset

Gold fittings can also be found on the seat and the door panels, a Trump aircraft staple.

Aero Asset and Jet Edge Partners Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

Source: Aero Asset

The central credenza is crafted in African mahogany and features a screen that displays the flight map.

Aero Asset and Jet Edge Partners Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

Source: Aero Asset

Underneath is where snacks and drinks are usually kept.

Aero Asset and Jet Edge Partners Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

The headliner and window panels are covered in “cream ultra” suede while the carpet is custom-made from Scott Group, known as “dual tan Saint John’s.”

Aero Asset and Jet Edge Partners Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

Source: Aero Asset

The divan is belted for four passengers but the centre cushion can also fold down to create a table. There’s also more storage compartments under here.

Aero Asset and Jet Edge Partners Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

Source: Aero Asset

While typically flown with two pilots, only one is required to fly the S-76.

Aero Asset and Jet Edge Partners Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

Source: Aero Asset

The avionics suite is also rated for flights under Instrument Flight Rules, meaning it can fly in the clouds.

Aero Asset and Jet Edge Partners Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

Source: Aero Asset

Using one of New York City’s numerous heliports, it’s a sub-10-minute flight to any of the area airports and a 30-minute flight to the Hamptons. In an hour, conditions permitting, you can fly from Wall Street non-stop to Martha’s Vineyard.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

It’s a luxurious way to travel, if one can afford it. CNBC reported the helicopter’s cost to be around $US7 million in 2010.

Aero Asset and Jet Edge Partners Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

Source: CNBC

And while this model has only gotten older since Trump’s purchase, the soon-to-be former owner has only grown in his celebrity, ascending from businessman, television reality star, and Manhattan socialite to president of the United States.

Rick Friedman/Corbis/Getty Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

The helicopter was also a frequent sight on the campaign trail, used by then-candidate Trump for short hops around the New York area and nearby campaign stops in surrounding states.

Rick Friedman/Corbis/Getty Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S76 helicopter.

One of its last high-profile missions before Trump upgraded to Marine One was flying the candidate to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S76 helicopter.

He had arrived earlier on his matching Boeing 757. The jet is not currently for sale.

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Donald Trump’s personal Boeing 757 private jet.

In Iowa the year prior, free helicopter rides were given to kids at the state fair. Trump won the state in 2016 and is projected to win it again in 2020.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S76 helicopter.

Source: The Hill

The helicopter was helpful in building the identity of the billionaire outsider that was pitching himself as going to shake up Washington.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S76 helicopter.

But since arriving in Washington, Trump hasn’t flown on 76DT, trading up for Marine One.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

If a sale goes through before the end of Trump’s presidency, the last helicopter flight he’ll take for some time will likely be the traditional Marine One journey from the US Capitol Building to Andrews Air Force Base for the final flight home on Air Force One.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images A Marine assigned to Trump’s helicopter squadron tested positive in July.

And a lucky buyer will get to purchase a piece of history as the owner of the only personal helicopter owned by a former president.

DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Donald Trump’s personal Sikorsky S76 helicopter.

