Trump Selects Lil Jon, La Toya Jackson And A Real Housewife For New Celebrity Apprentice

Photo: wikimedia commons

Donald Trump continues to remain on television, as the new cast for The Celebrity Apprentice was recently rolled out, demonstrating that just about anybody can learn the basic tenants of business. Attempting to replicate whatever Piers Morgan, Joan Rivers, and Bret Michaels did to win the heart of Trump and the “job” of being his apprentice will be: crazybird Gary Busey, Playboy Playmate Hope Dworaczyk, former teen heartthrob David Cassidy, singer and friend to psychics everywhere, Dionne Warwick, country singer John Rich, Sugar Ray front man (and one-time Extra host) Mark McGrath, baseball player Jose Conseco, rapper Lil (“OK!”) Jon, actress and TV personality Lisa Rinna (with the lips), Michael Jackson’s sister, La Toya, deaf Oscar winner Marlee Matlin (that’s sad) (not that she’s deaf, that she’s doing this show), rock star and actor Meat Loaf, Real Housewife Nene Leakes, supermodel Niki Taylor, Survivor winner Richard Hatch, and Star Jones, lawyer and former Fat One on The View.



Needless to say, the beautiful train wreck awaits, so set your DVR’s now. If you missed Melissa Rivers calling her fellow contestants “pit vipers,” then you can only imagine how awesome it will be when Star Jones stubbornly refuses to learn sign language when she and Marlee Matlin have to sell mouthwash to golfers.

Learn 3 Business Lessons From Donald Trump >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.