Trump Goes BALLISTIC After Jerry Seinfeld Refuses To Do A Charity Event With The 'Demagogue' Birther

Jerry Seinfeld recently canceled his appearance at Eric Trump Foundation event benefitting St Jude Children’s Hospital, according to the NYPost.



Seinfeld’s agent said “Jerry… feels increasingly uncomfortable” with Trump’s birther campaign. “Jerry… feels this kind of demagoguery has no place in public discourse… He has respectfully withdrawn from the event, and is making a contribution both to the Eric Trump Foundation and to [St. Jude].”

The possible presidential candidate responded with a petty letter insulting Seinfeld and his recent talkshow. Excerpts from the Post:

“I just learned you canceled a show for my son’s charity because of the fact that I am being very aggressive with respect to President Obama, who is doing an absolutely terrible job as our leader.”

“We don’t care that you broke your commitment,” he wrote, “even though the children of St. Jude are very disappointed, and despite the fact that your manager clearly stated you are ‘truly a man of his word.’

“What I do feel badly about is that I agreed to do, and did, your failed show, ‘The Marriage Ref,’ even though I thought it was absolutely terrible . . . Despite its poor ratings, I didn’t cancel on you like you canceled on my son and St. Jude. I only wish I did.”

The letter ends with the kiss-off, “You should be ashamed of yourself!”

