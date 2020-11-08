Trump seen golfing as major networks declare victory for Biden

AP Photo/Patrick SemanskyPresident Donald Trump participates in a round of golf at the Trump National Golf Course on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Sterling, Virginia.
- President Donald Trump on Saturday was seen golfing at his golf club in Virginia, as major news outlets including CNN, MSNBC, and the Associated Press called the election for his opponent, the former Vice President Joe Biden.
- News outlets declared Biden victorious after his lead in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania surpassed 30,000 votes.
- Insider and its election partner, Decision Desk HQ, projected the race in the former Vice President’s favour on Friday.
- Not long before major networks announced that Biden was projected to win the race, Trump again falsely claimed victory in the election, tweeting he “WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT.”
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
President Trump is playing golf club this morning as Biden appears to extend his lead in the election.
The weekend getaway comes as U.S. coronavirus cases hit all-time highs and as Trump's own chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for Covid-19. https://t.co/IHUmF4cGtw pic.twitter.com/qeoVcLFvWq
— Amanda Macias (@amanda_m_macias) November 7, 2020
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.