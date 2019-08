Donald Trump has nominated the CEO of Exxon Mobil, Rex Tillerson, as the next secretary of state. Tillerson has a close relationship with Russia through various oil projects, and received the Russian state decoration, the “Order of Friendship” in 2013.

