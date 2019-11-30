Inside Trump's 3.5-hour top-secret Thanksgiving trip to visit US troops in Afghanistan

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty President Donald Trump speaks to the troops during a surprise Thanksgiving day visit at Bagram Air Field, on November 28, 2019 in Afghanistan.

President Donald Trump made a surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan. It was his first time in the country.

It was a top-secret trip involving decoy planes, a false announcement from the White House about his whereabouts, and someone tweeting from his personal Twitter account while he was en route to avoid raising suspicions.

He was there for three-and-a-half hours, before flying back to Florida. Photos show how it all unfolded.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump ate turkey with US troops in Afghanistan for Thanksgiving.

On November 28, Trump visited Afghanistan for the first time. For security purposes, it was a top-secret trip that involved decoy planes, a false announcement from the White House about his whereabouts, and someone continuing to tweet from his personal Twitter account while he was en route to avoid raising suspicions.

He was in Afghanistan for three-and-a-half hours. He made a speech to about 1,500 US troops, served and ate turkey with soldiers, posed for photos, and met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Here’s what the clandestine trip was like.

On Wednesday morning, November 27, President Donald Trump played a round of golf at Mar-a-Lago, the private resort he owns in Florida. The White House announced he would be spending the night in Florida, too, but at 7 p.m., he secretly boarded Air Force One.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Mar-a-Lago.

Source: Business Insider

More than 12 journalists joined Trump for his trip, picked up from the roof of a public parking garage. They weren’t told where they were going until just before they landed. It was completely under wraps for security purposes.

Alex Brandon / AP White House staff and press corps walk to waiting van during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit to the troops by President Donald Trump, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan.

Sources: Business Insider, Business Insider, Politico

White House staff even continued to send tweets from Trump’s personal Twitter account, because people had become suspicious last year when it was inactive during his visit US troops in Iraq the day after Christmas.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS U.S. President Trump, travelling with the first lady, meets political and military leaders and makes a policy speech to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq.

Sources: Business Insider, Business Insider, Politico

The president’s recognisable blue-and-white 747 was left outside at Palm Beach International Airport, to act as a decoy. According to Politico, only a small circle of aides planned the trip had been for weeks to ensure no one knew about it.

1000 Words/Shutterstock

Source: Politico

Trump took the backup 747 for the 13-hour flight. Technically, any plane the president is on is known as “Air Force One.”

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images US President Donald Trump boards a different Air Force One after changing plane at Ramstein Air Base, Germany while returning from a surprise Thanksgiving visit to the troops in Afghanistan on November 28, 2019.

Source: White House

White House press secretary Stephanie Graham said the trip was “truly about thanksgiving and supporting the troops,” and not about securing peace with the Taliban. But according to The New York Times, the trip was political. Trump was looking for a foreign policy win, after he called off talks with the Taliban in September.

REUTERS/Tom Brenner Armed U.S. troops travel inside the presidential motorcade ahead of Air Force One, at the tarmac at Bagram Air Field during a surprise visit by U.S. President Donald Trump at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan on November 28, 2019.

Source: The New York Times

The plane landed at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan at 8.33 p.m., according to Politico. The shades were drawn and the lights were off. US troops have been stationed in Afghanistan since 2001, shortly after the September 11 terrorist attacks, but this was Trump’s first visit to the country. He was met by US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty President Donald Trump arrives to meet the troops during a surprise Thanksgiving day visit at Bagram Air Field, on November 28, 2019 in Afghanistan.

Source: Politico, Reuters

Security was high at the main base for US troops north of Kabul. Trump was transported by a 15-vehicle motorcade. Soldiers stood on the back of vehicles armed with automatic weapons.

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty US Soldiers stand guard as US President Donald Trump makes a surprise Thanksgiving day visit to the US troops at Bagram Air Field, on November 28, 2019 in Afghanistan.

Sources: The New York Times, Politico

Once he was inside the airbase, Trump was greeted by chants of “USA! USA!”

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty US President Donald Trump speaks to the troops before a Thanksgiving dinner at Bagram Air Field during a surprise visit on November 28, 2019 in Afghanistan.

Source: Politico

Troops took the chance to get photos of the commander in chief.

Tom Brenner / Reuters US troops look on as U.S. President Donald Trump eats during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28, 2019.

And selfies with him.

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty President Donald Trump poses for pictures with soldiers during a surprise Thanksgiving day visit with US troops stationed at Bagram Air Field, on November 28, 2019 in Afghanistan.

They lined up their patches and coins for Trump to inspect.

Alex Brandon / AP Members of the military have unit patches and coins ready as they await a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit from President Donald Trump, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan.

Trump took to the stage to speak to troops about US victories over Al Qaeda and the Islamic State. The New York Times said the visit allowed Trump to stand in front of a supportive military backdrop. It was a helpful image, after he recently intervened in several war crimes cases, which haven’t gone down smoothly in the Pentagon.

Tom Brenner / Reuters President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, November 28, 2019.

Source: The New York Times

About 1,500 troops watched him speak. He told them he wanted to reduce troops in Afghanistan from about 13,000 to 8,600. He also said the Afghanistan war would not be decided on the battlefield but by people from Afghanistan and with a political solution.

Alex Brandon / AP President Donald Trump addresses members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan.

Sources: Business Insider, The New York Times, Reuters, Politico

But he said US troops would stay on if necessary. “We’re going to stay until such time as we have a deal or we have total victory. And they want to make a deal very badly.” During his remarks, he did not mention any of his domestic issues, including the impeachment hearing.

Tom Brenner / Reuters President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, November 28, 2019.

Sources: Reuters, Politico

He also sat down for a discussion with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. During their conversation, he said that he had reopened peace talks with the Taliban. “The Taliban wants to make a deal, and we’re meeting with them,” Trump said.

Alex Brandon / AP President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan.

Source: The New York Times

On Twitter afterwards, Ghani said, “Both sides underscored that if the Taliban are sincere in their commitment to reaching a peace deal, they must accept a ceasefire.” The ceasefire has been a demand from the Afghan government for a long time, but there’s no evidence that the Taliban has agreed to one.

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Afghan’s President Ashraf Ghani looks on during a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump at Bagram Air Field during a surprise Thanksgiving day visit, on November 28, 2019 in Afghanistan. (

Source: The New York Times

Trump had time to serve turkey and mashed potatoes to the troops.

Tom Brenner / Reuters President Donald Trump serves U.S. troops food at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28, 2019.

Source: The New York Times

And he sat down to eat the meal with them, too.

Tom Brenner / Reuters President Donald Trump eats dinner with U.S. troops at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28, 2019.

But he didn’t get to enjoy all of it. He was all set to go with a “gorgeous plate of turkey,” but General Mark Milley came over and said they should get some photos. “I never got to my turkey. It’s the first time at Thanksgiving that I’ve never had anything called turkey,” Trump said.

Alex Brandon / AP President Donald Trump eating with members of the military in a dining facility during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan.

Source: Politico

There was a little time to chat. He told soldiers, “What a great job you do. It’s an honour to be here.”

Alex Brandon / AP President Donald Trump speaks with members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan.

Source: Reuters

All in all, Trump was in Afghanistan for about 3.5 hours. He returned to Mar-a-Lago on Friday, November 29 around 7:30 a.m.

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty US President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Florida on November 29, 2019.

Sources: Business Insider, Politico

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.