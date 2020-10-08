Trump says he will drop out of second presidential debate with Biden after organisers made it remote

Morry Gash-Pool/Getty Images President Donald Trump and former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speak during the first presidential debate at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will be held remotely, organisers announced Thursday.

But Trump told Fox Business early Thursday he would not be taking part in a debate held remotely.

“I am not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” said the president.

The debate was scheduled to take place on October 15 in Miami.

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate" — Trump, on with Maria Bartiromo, begins his first post-coronavirus interview by saying he's pulling out of the second debate. (He sounds a little hoarse.) pic.twitter.com/R43JSszfll — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

He said he wouldn’t take part within an hour of the remote format being announced.

The debate was scheduled to be held in Miami in-person on October 15, but Trump’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis led to speculation that it might be cancelled.

In its statement earlier, the Commission on Presidential Debates said the debate would be held remotely. It said that because of the need to “protect the health and safety of all involved,” the debate “will take the form of a town meeting, in which the candidates would participate from separate remote locations.”

The announcement follows Trump’s announcement that he had tested positive last Thursday for the virus, which led to him being hospitalised for three nights.

Following the president’s diagnosis there was concern that he could have infected Biden during their first debate only two days previously. Biden has tested negative for the disease in two tests since.

since his release from hospital Monday Trump has sought to portray himself as having successfully defeated the disease, and said that he was going to go forward and take part in the debate even it was in-person. But Biden said that he would only do so if scientists said it was safe.

The first debate between the candidates on September 30 was fractious, with Trump repeatedly interrupting Biden and both men insuting each other as the event at times became chaotic.

The debates commission after the event had announced that it was considering a change to debate rules to avoid a repeat of the event, that was widely denounced as a fiasco.

