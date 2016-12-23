Trump names RNC's Sean Spicer as top White House spokesman, announces communications team

Getty Images Sean Spicer at Trump Tower.

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday announced his senior communications team, naming Sean Spicer, chief strategist for the Republican National Committee, as his first White House press secretary.

Trump’s selection of Spicer, which was widely expected, came amid several other key communications appointments.

The president-elect named Hope Hicks, who has been Trump’s spokesperson since the start of his presidential bid, as White House director of strategic communications.

Jason Miller, who served as the Trump campaign’s director of communications, was named as White House director of communications.

And Dan Scavino, who operated Trump’s social media accounts throughout the campaign, and grew a large fan following for his brash online manner, was named as White House director of social media.

“Sean, Hope, Jason and Dan have been key members of my team during the campaign and transition,” Trump said in a statement.

The president-elect added: “I am excited they will be leading the team that will communicate my agenda that will Make America Great Again.”

Noticeably absent was Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was reported to be a “dark-horse candidate” and making a push for White House press secretary, though it was always unlikely she would displace Spicer.

Spicer, for his part, said on Twitter that being named press secretary was an “amazing honour.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.