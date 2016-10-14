Donald Trump cancels interview with Sean Hannity amid sexual assault allegations

Fox News Sean Hannity interviews Donald Trump.

Donald Trump on Thursday canceled an interview with perhaps his friendliest interviewer: Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The cancellation came as the Republican nominee faces a wave of sexual-assault allegations. The news was first reported by NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander.

A Fox News spokesperson told Business Insider the interview would be rescheduled for another date.

Throughout the election season, Hannity has been one of the fiercest backers of Trump. He earned strong criticism from liberals and conservatives alike for not pressing the real-estate tycoon on various issues.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.