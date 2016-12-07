Thousands of scientists signed a letter urging Trump to respect 'scientific integrity'

Over 2,000 scientists, including 22 Nobel Prize winners, have signed an open letter to president-elect Donald Trump and Congress, asking them to “adhere to high standards of scientific integrity and independence in responding to current and emerging public health and environmental health threats.”

Concerns have risen over whether Trump is going to dismantle a lot of the advancements made under Obama’s presidency in addressing climate change and furthering scientific research.

Trump has claimed that vaccinations are dangerous, and has repeatedly stated that he doesn’t really believe that humanity is responsible for climate change, both of which are scientifically untrue and potentially dangerous.

Here’s the letter:

Trump’s upcoming scientific responsibilities

Scientists are worried that under a Trump administration, the US could back out of the Paris Climate Agreement — the global deal to ensure the earth doesn’t warm up over 2 degrees Celsius. In his first major speech on energy policy, Trump said that he wants to cancel the agreement and halt any US taxpayer funds for United Nations global warming programs.

Last week, Robert Walker, Trump’s senior adviser on issues relating to NASA, suggested axing funding for NASA’s Earth science division because it engages only in “politically correct environmental monitoring.”

In actuality, the very first responsibility ascribed to NASA in the Space Act of 1958 (amended in 1985 under President Reagan) is to understand the Earth and the atmosphere.

