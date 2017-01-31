'Who's his acting coach?': Trump mocks Schumer for crying next to refugees about the travel ban

President Donald Trump on Monday repeatedly mocked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for tearing up while standing alongside Iraqi and Syrian refugees and condemning the president’s executive order temporarily barring travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

“I noticed Chuck Schumer yesterday with the fake tears,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with small business leaders. “I’m going to ask him who was his acting coach, because I know him very well. I don’t see him as a crier.”

“If he is, he’s a different man,” he continued. “There’s about a 5% chance it was real. But I think they were fake tears.”

On Sunday, Schumer, a New York Democrat, held a press conference alongside refugees from Iraq and Syria, two of the seven nations — which also include Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Iran, and Yemen — where Trump’s executive order bars travel from for 90 days and refugees for 120 days.

The order was met with chaos over the weekend, as legal residents holding green cards were detained in airports, prevented from entering the country, sparking massive protests and leading to condemnation of the order from business leaders and politicians on both sides of the the aisle.

Federal judges in four states issued a temporary stay preventing authorities from deporting travellers who were stuck in airports because of the order, but the long-term legality of it remains unclear. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Sunday ordered green-card holders from the countries to be allowed into the US.

During Schumer’s press conference, he teared up when discussing what he believed was a “mean-spirited” and “un-American” order.

“It was implemented in a way that created chaos and confusion across the country and it will only serve to embolden and inspire those around the globe who will do us harm,” he said. “It must be reversed immediately.”

He promised that Senate Democrats would introduce legislation to overturn the executive order, and “move it as quickly as we can.”

“And I, as your senator from New York, will claw, scrap, and fight, with every fibre in my being, until these orders are overturned,” he said.

