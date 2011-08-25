TRUMP: We Should've Taken Libya's Oil

Donald Trump on his video blog a few days ago said he would have offered to help the rebels in Libya, but only if they gave the U.S. half of Libya’s oil. [via David Seaman, Credit Card Outlaw]



From Trump:

“The fact is what we should have done is… we should have asked the rebels, when they came to us, and the came to us… they were decimated. We should have said ‘We’ll help you but we want 50% of your oil.’ They would have absolutely said ‘OK,’ a hundred per cent. In fact, they would have said ‘How about 75%?'”

Now he says what we’re left is, is nothing. They’re going to “rip us off.”

Check out his video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

