Trump is telling people he’s kept in touch with Kim Jong Un since leaving office, book says

Then-President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Getty Images

The former president is telling people he’s kept in touch with the North Korean leader.

That’s according to a new book by the New York Times reported Maggie Haberman.

Trump, as president, exchanged barbs with Kim, but had an unusual relationship involving “beautiful letters.”

Former President Donald Trump is telling people that he’s kept in touch with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un since his presidency ended, a new book by the New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman said.

Axios reported on that detail from her upcoming book, “Confidence Man.”

It follows reports that Trump had taken with him 15 boxes’ worth of presidential records when he left the White House in January 2021, and that trove of documents included letters from Kim.

Trump and the Kim had an unusual relationship when Trump was in office.

Trump gave Kim names like “rocket man” and a “bad dude,” which sparked anger from North Korea.

But their relationship appeared to evolve, with Trump meeting Kim three times during his tenure and becoming the first sitting US president to step into North Korea when they met at the Korean Peninsula’s Demilitarized Zone. Trump also claimed the two leaders “fell in love” and that Kim sent him “beautiful letters.“

Despite the meetings, the Trump presidency made little progress in curbing North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.