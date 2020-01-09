Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down' and orders more sanctions after the missile attack in Iraq

Associated Press/Evan Vucci President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump, flanked by Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and Vice President Mike Pence, confirmed on Wednesday that an Iranian missile attack on US forces did not result in a single American casualty, adding that Iran “appears to be standing down.”

In the immediate aftermath of the attack early Wednesday, Iran appeared, at least in its outward rhetoric, to signal a desire to de-escalate, with Iran’s foreign minister tweeting that “we do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

Rather than retaliate with force, the US will impose tougher economic sanctions on Iran, Trump said, adding that the days of tolerating Iran’s malign behaviour “are over.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump, flanked by Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and Vice President Mike Pence, confirmed on Wednesday that an Iranian missile attack on US forces did not result in a single American casualty, adding that Iran “appears to be standing down.”

“I’m pleased to inform you, the American people should be extremely grateful and happy no Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime,” he said. The president added that there were no casualties and that there was only minimal damage to the installations.

Rather than retaliate with force, the US will impose tougher economic sanctions on Iran, Trump said, adding that the days of tolerating Iran’s malign behaviour “are over.”

Iran fired more than a dozen missiles on US and coalition forces in Iraq early Wednesday local time in retaliation for the US drone strike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week. The Pentagon said the attack targeted “US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil.”

The attack followed threats and warnings from Iranian leaders, who vowed to seek revenge for the killing of the general, a widely known figure in Iran who commanded the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

There were no reported casualties from the barrage. A few hours after the attack, the president tweeted that “all is well.”

There were reports that US and coalition forces in the line of fire might have had a warning before the attack, which would give targeted personnel time to take shelter in hardened facilities. Iraq received “verbal notice” before Iran opened fire, Bloomberg News reported.

US officials told CNN that the Iranian military may have been intentionally shooting to miss. A State Department official said that the message appeared to be: “We could have done it and we didn’t do it.”

Some observers suspected that the attack was an attempt by Iran to save face at home without triggering a retaliatory response from the US.

After the attack, Iran appeared, at least in its outward rhetoric, to signal a desire to de-escalate. Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, characterised its actions on Wednesday morning as defensive, tweeting that “we do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, however, said it wasn’t enough.

The Americans “were slapped last night, but such military actions are not enough,” he said, according to Politico.

“The corruptive presence of the US in the West Asian region must be stopped,” he added, suggesting that tensions between the US and Iran will persist as long as the US military is active in the region.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.