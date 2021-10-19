Trump says his son Eric ‘gets treated terribly’ and ‘would like to have a normal life’: book

Former President Donald Trump and his son, Trump Organization Executive VP Eric Trump. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Donald Trump thinks his son Eric is “the least likely” to stay in politics, according to a new book.

“I think he would like to have a normal life,” Trump told author David Drucker.

Eric has made several notable gaffes in media appearances on behalf of his father.

Eric Trump has never had the same level of prominence as his siblings Don Jr. and Ivanka when it comes to his father’s political career, and a new book by the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker sheds light on how the former president thinks of his second oldest son.

“He gets treated terribly, just terribly,” Trump told Drucker, according to the book. “I think he would like to have a normal life.”

Of all the Trump children – with the implied exception of Tiffany, Trump’s 28-year-old daughter from his brief marriage with Marla Maples, and 15-year-old Barron, his youngest and only child with former first lady Melania Trump – Eric is “the least likely” to stick with politics, Drucker writes.

“Of all his kids, Trump sounded convinced that Eric was the least likely to subject himself to the rigors of political life beyond advocating for his father,” Drucker concluded from his interviews with the former president.

Eric once said in 2017 that the Trump family is “always under siege” from the press, responding at the time to an investigation from the New York Attorney General into the Trump Organization allegedly siphoning off charitable donations intended for kids with cancer.

Letitia James is still investigating the Trump Organization over allegations of fraud, and one of Eric’s attorneys quit in September.

Eric has also made some notable gaffes, drawing mockery online for mixing up cliches and claiming strangers hug him “with tears in their eyes” to say how much they miss his father following the 2020 election defeat.