Donald Trump said his presidency was a ‘glamorous’ and ‘romantic period’ while promoting his photo memoir

Former President Donald Trump. Evan Vucci/AP

Former President Donald Trump said his presidency was a “glamorous” and “romantic period” while discussing sales of his recently published picture-book memoir “Our Journey Together” on Fox & Friends on Saturday.

The former president said he believed the book was selling well because during his presidency, “our country was thriving. We were just beating everybody.”

“They viewed it as a romantic period, I think, and I think that’s really why it’s doing so well because there is a lot of romance to the book,” Trump said on Fox & Friends.

Trump said that this was despite “all of the vicious hoaxes” during his presidency, including the Mueller probe and his two impeachments.

“Despite all of that, they view it as a very glamorous time because our country was doing so well, and we were respected. Putin respected us, and President Xi of China respected us. Kim Jong-un respected us. They all did. I tell you, Iran really respected us,” Trump said.

“People viewed it as a very beautiful and maybe romantic time in a sense, despite all of the nonsense by the other side, the radical left,” he said.

Speaking on Fox & Friends, Trump claimed his book had sold about 300,000 copies since being published in November, despite delays from supply-chain issues.

Trump has reportedly earned $20 million from the book, which sells for $74.99 for an unsigned copy or $229.99 for a signed copy.

The book, which features photographs from Trump’s presidency and campaign along with tweet-like captions written by him, has been largely panned by critics.

A review by book critic Ron Charles in The Washington Post said the book “captures Trump’s wandering mind and self-sabotaging bitterness.”