Trump says it was his ‘personality’ that kept US ‘out of war’ when he was president

Former President Donald Trump. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday said his personality kept the US out of war with other nations.

“I was the only president in four decades who did not get America into any conflicts,” he said.

His remarks come after he criticized President Joe Biden for his handling of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Former President Donald Trump praised himself on Saturday, saying he kept the United States out of war during the four years he was in office.

“It was my personality that kept us out of war,” he said, addressing a crowd of rallygoers at the American Freedom Tour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “I was the only president in four decades who did not get America into any conflicts, except I totally defeated ISIS.”

He added, “Other nations should not mistake Joe Biden’s weakness for America’s weakness. American power, American might, American leadership will soon be back and it will be back bigger and stronger then ever before.”

In 2018, Trump claimed his administration took down ISIS, but his own agencies at the time have hesitated to make such a declaration. The State Department, for example, said the US has “made significant progress” but added that “the job is not yet done.”

Also, in 2017, Trump warned that North Korea “will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” during his public row with Kim Jong Un over the country’s testing of nuclear weapons.

Trump’s Saturday remarks come just days after he continued to criticize President Joe Biden for his handling of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Last Saturday night, Trump said the war between Russia and Ukraine has to come to an end. Addressing a crowd at a South Carolina rally, Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have started a war if he were still in office. Trump has been making similar assertions since the start of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

“If I were in Office, this deadly Ukraine situation would never have happened!” Trump said in a statement on February 24.

At the rally, Trump said Biden can still “end this tragedy without getting Americans snared into a gruesome and very bloody war.”

If the invasion continues, he said, it will lead to another world war.

“This could lead, by the way, this could lead to World War III,” Trump said. “I see what’s happening. Because if you think Putin is going to stop, it’s going to get worse and worse. He’s not going to accept it and we don’t have anybody to talk to him.”

At the American Freedom Tour, Trump also again falsely claimed that he won the 2020 presidential election and promised to return to the White House in 2024.