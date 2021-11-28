Trump says he’d win the Republican nomination for president ‘very easily’ if he decides to run in 2024

Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a ‘Save America’ rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump said he’ll win the GOP nomination “very easily” if he were to run in the 2024 election.

“Most people have said if I run, they won’t run against me so I think that’s good,” Trump said.

An October poll found strong support among Republicans for a Trump 2024 bid for president.

Former President Donald Trump on Friday said he’d easily win the GOP nomination if he runs in the 2024 presidential election.

“I think if I run, I’ll get it,” he said on a Fox Business appearance. “Look, I have a 94, 95 percent, even in the CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference), I had a 98 percent approval rating. So if I decide to run, I’ll get it very easily.”

“Most people have said if I run, they won’t run against me so I think that’s good,” he added.

Trump hasn’t announced a formal run for the 2024 election yet, but he’s been teasing a potential bid since at least now President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Biden has said concretely that he plans to run for reelection in 2024.

Trump has been testing the waters for a potential run. A confidential memo obtained by Politico found that his team had polled five key states to gauge whether they’d vote for him over Biden. The states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — gave Biden a critical Electoral College edge that denied Trump a second term in office, Insider’s John Dorman reported. The polls showed that Trump led in each of the five swing states.

“Poll after poll clearly demonstrates that former President Donald Trump is still the 800-pound (363kg) gorilla in the GOP and would be its 2024 nominee should he run,” said GOP pollster Tony Fabrizio, who conducting the polls for Trump’s super PAC, “Make America Great Again, Again!”

“This new data clearly shows that today the voters in these five key states would be happy to return Trump to the White House and send Biden packing,” Fabrizio continued.

An October poll conducted by Quinnipiac University also found strong support among Republicans for a Trump 2024 bid for president. Nearly 80% of Republicans surveyed said they’d like to see Trump run, an increase of 12 percentage points from May, the last time Quinnipiac conducted the poll.

Meanwhile, allies and aides close to Trump are reportedly advising him not to run, out of fear that he’d lose again.