Trump says he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the US

Reuters/Rick Wilking Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a news conference near the U.S.-Mexico border (background), outside Laredo, Texas.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday night that he would be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the US.

In his tweet, Trump said his decision was spurred by an “attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday night that he would be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the US.

In his tweet, Trump said his decision was spurred by an “attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens.”

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

It was not immediately clear what Trump was referring to or how his order would be carried out. A suspension of all immigration into the US would be a major expansion to several travel bans put in place to curb the coronavirus spread.

The White House declined to comment.

As of Monday evening, the US recorded nearly 787,000 coronavirus cases and over 42,000 deaths.

Rep. Don Bayer of Virginia responded to Trump’s tweet on Monday, calling it “xenophobic scapegoating.”

“From the beginning, Trump has flailed about seeking someone to blame for his own failure,” Bayer wrote on Twitter. “Immigration has nearly stopped and the US has far more cases than any other country.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California said Trump’s order is an attempt to blame the US’ failure to stem the coronavirus spread on immigrants.

“We don’t need to protect America from immigrants. We need to protect her from you,” he said in a response to Trump’s tweet.

“He wants us to think our pandemic is the fault of immigrants & other nations,” Swalwell wrote in a follow-up tweet.

“But we’re in this crisis- 42k-plus deaths & a faltering economy as other nations did better- due to his failures of foresight & leadership, & his ongoing failure to take responsibility & accept reality.”

Sen. Kamala Harris of California also responded to Trump’s tweet, saying that the move was “shamelessly politicizing this pandemic to double down on his anti-immigrant agenda.”

“Trump failed to take this crisis seriously from day 1,” she wrote. “His abandonment of his role as president has cost lives. And now, he’s shamelessly politicizing this pandemic to double down on his anti-immigrant agenda. Enough, Mr. President. The American people are fed up.”

This is a developing story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.