Trump says he will dump the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal on his first day

Donald Trump and vice president-elect Mike Pence. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

US president-elect Donald says he will get rid of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal on his first day on the job.

He made the comment in a video detailing what he will do when he starts as president on January 20.

“I am going to issue a notification of intent to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership — a potential disaster for our country,” Trump says

“Instead we will negotiate fair, bilateral trade deals that bring jobs and industry back onto American shores.”

Australia’s Malcolm Turnbull has been pushing for Trump to ratify the Obama-led 12-country trade agreement.

“It may well be over time that the TPP is embraced by the United States … perhaps in the same form it is today, perhaps in a different form,” he said during the APEC summit in Lima.

Australia saw the free trade deal giving new market access opportunities for Australian exporters of goods and services.

Here is Trump with an outline of some of his policy plans for the first 100 days and his day one executive actions:

“My agenda will be on a simple core principle — putting America first,” Trump said.

He says his transition team is “working very smoothly, efficiently and effectively” on plans to rebuild America’s middle class.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.