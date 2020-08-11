Trump says he wants to invite Putin to the next G7 meeting despite opposition from Canada, Germany, France, and the UK

Reuters

Trump says he would like to invite Vladimir Putin to the next G7 meeting of world leaders.

Russia was banned from the club of countries in 2014 after its annexation of Crimea.

Other G7 countries have recently said they were opposed to President Putin attending meetings.

However, on Monday Trump said: “I certainly would invite him to the meeting.”

Donald Trump says he would like to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the next G7 meeting of world leaders, despite opposition to Russia’s participation from other members including the United Kingdom and Canada.

Speaking on Monday, President Trump said he was inclined to hold the G7 meeting, which the US is scheduled to host and which was delayed from June due to the coronavirus pandemic, after the presidential election in November.

Asked if he would invite Putin, Trump replied, in comments reported by Reuters: “I don’t know but we have invited a number of people to the meeting. I certainly would invite him to the meeting.”

The G7 comprises Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Japan, Canada, and the US. The group used to invite Putin to meetings as the “G8” but Russia was expelled in 2014 after annexing the Ukrainian region of Crimea.

A White House press release on June 1 said Trump and Putin had discussed “progress towards convening the G7” but did not provide further details.

Germany in July rejected a renewed suggestion by Trump that Russia should be invited to the G7 when it convened.

Heiko Maas, Germany’s foreign secretary, last month said there was no prospect of re-admitting Russia until it had addressed the situation in Crimea and eastern Ukraine.

“The reason for Russia’s exclusion was the annexation of Crimea and intervention in eastern Ukraine,” he said.

“As long as we do not have a solution there, I see no chance for this.”

France, the UK, and Canada have all also voiced opposition to Russia’s return to the G7.

Trump did not specify when the next G7 meeting would take place but said he hoped it would take place in a “calmer atmosphere” after November’s presidential election. He said that he would like also to invite Australia, South Korea, and India.

“I’m much more inclined to do it sometime after the election,” he said at a White House news conference.

Trump trails Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the polls to win the presidential election but he would remain in office until the end of his full term in January of next year should he lose.

