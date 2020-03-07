Trump claimed America is in 'great shape' amid coronavirus outbreak during rambling White House remarks

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar watches as President Donald Trump tosses a pen to reporters during a signing of a spending bill to combat the coronavirus, at the White House, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

After signing an $US8.3 billion coronavirus spending bill, President Donald Trump fielded questions from reporters and made a number of false statements.

The president’s remarks in the White House Diplomatic Reception Room were meandering and, at times, confusing, such as when he said “We closed it down, we stopped it,” in reference to travel from China, not the virus.

Despite facts to the contrary, Trump said the virus has actually boosted the American economy because “We’re getting a lot of business from people staying … People are staying here and spending their money here as opposed to going to Europe and other places.”

Once again, Trump downplayed the severity of the virus and touted his administration’s response to it: “So I think we’re in great shape. I mean, I think we’re in great shape.”

President Donald Trump continued downplaying the increased risk the spread of the novel coronavirus poses in the US. Speaking from the White House on Friday after signing an $US8.3 billion spending bill aimed at containing the virus, Trump fielded questions from reporters and made a number of false or misleading statements.

“The job numbers just came out a little while ago, and they were shocking to the people who were analysing them … A lot of people are going to be staying here, they’re going to be doing their business here. They’re going to be travelling here and they will be going to resorts here, and you know, we have a great place. That’s where, so far, people come, but we’re going to be have Americans staying home instead of going to other countries, and maybe that’s one of the reasons the job numbers are so good. We’ve had a lot of travel inside the USA.” What Trump said: “I don’t think they’re panicking, I don’t think they’re panicking. Like I said last night [on Fox News town hall] … I said, calm, you have to be calm. OK? We do have a situation where we have this massive ship with 5,000 people, and we have to make a decision. That’s a big decision, because we have very low numbers compared to major countries throughout the world than just about anybody, and in terms of deaths, I don’t know what the count is today. Is it 11? 11 people. And in terms of cases, it’s very very few. When you look at other countries, it’s a very tiny fraction, because we’ve been very strong at the borders. But then you have a ship with a lot of Americans on it … so we have to make a decision, and we’re working with the governor of California on that.” FACT CHECK: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally surpassed 100,000 this week. There are more than 225 cases across the US and 14 confirmed deaths. Public health officials widely expect to see the number of cases within the country increase in the coming weeks and months. A top CDC official said last month that “it’s not so much of a question of if this will happen in this country anymore but a question of when this will happen.”

“I don’t think they’re panicking, I don’t think they’re panicking. Like I said last night [on Fox News town hall] … I said, calm, you have to be calm. OK? We do have a situation where we have this massive ship with 5,000 people, and we have to make a decision. That’s a big decision, because we have very low numbers compared to major countries throughout the world than just about anybody, and in terms of deaths, I don’t know what the count is today. Is it 11? 11 people. And in terms of cases, it’s very very few. When you look at other countries, it’s a very tiny fraction, because we’ve been very strong at the borders. But then you have a ship with a lot of Americans on it … so we have to make a decision, and we’re working with the governor of California on that.” What Trump said: “I think financial markets will bounce back as soon as this – really bounce back. Don’t forget, they’re down probably 10 or 11% from, you know, where they were, but they were up 70%, so it’s a relatively small piece. I don’t like to see it happen because I was looking for 30,000 very soon – it seemed days away from 30,000. And now we have a little more room to make up, but I think the country is so strong. We’re so strong as a country now. We’ve never been like this. The consumer is generating so much because of the tax cuts, the regulation cuts, and, you know, the things we’ve done. So I think we’re in great shape. I mean, I think we’re in great shape. This came unexpectedly a number of months ago. I heard about it in China, out of China, I head about it, and we made a good move. We closed it down, we stopped it. There was, the head of CDC said last night that you would have had thousands of more problems if we didn’t shut it down and a very early shutdown, which is something we got right.” FACT CHECK: In the first three years after his inauguration, Trump has seen precipitous gains in the stock market, but they are smaller than the gains under Obama in his first three years in office. The Dow Jones Industrial Average did come close to 30,000 points, hitting an all time high of 29,398 on Valentine’s Day. However, Trump’s comment on stocks being “up 70%” is misleading. As of the end of January, the S&P 500 was up 45% in Trump’s first three years (up 58% under Obama), the Dow up 48% (up 57% under Obama) and the Nasdaq up 69% (up 90% under Obama). Trump did not distinguish between the Dow and Nasdaq, but the latter would have been the most accurate when he was referring to percentages. As for the tax cuts, they have still failed to deliver on the once promised “rocket fuel” to consumer spending power, falling short of most goals initially set out back in 2017. Trump overstated his role in halting any travel from China, with the three major US airlines – American, Delta and United – making the call back in early February, while the administration issued a “self quarantine” order. It is unclear whether there would have been “thousands of more problems” had travel not been restricted, with California and Washington State already being hit hard by the virus, and New York State reporting a sharp increase today.

“I think financial markets will bounce back as soon as this – really bounce back. Don’t forget, they’re down probably 10 or 11% from, you know, where they were, but they were up 70%, so it’s a relatively small piece. I don’t like to see it happen because I was looking for 30,000 very soon – it seemed days away from 30,000. And now we have a little more room to make up, but I think the country is so strong. We’re so strong as a country now. We’ve never been like this. The consumer is generating so much because of the tax cuts, the regulation cuts, and, you know, the things we’ve done. So I think we’re in great shape. I mean, I think we’re in great shape. This came unexpectedly a number of months ago. I heard about it in China, out of China, I head about it, and we made a good move. We closed it down, we stopped it. There was, the head of CDC said last night that you would have had thousands of more problems if we didn’t shut it down and a very early shutdown, which is something we got right.”

