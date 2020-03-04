The sinister, glowing Saudi orb that Trump touched in a viral moment was given as a gift to the US, which then hid it out of embarrassment, new book says

Bill Bostock
Saudi Press AgencyEgyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, Saudi King Salman, and President Donald Trump touching the orb in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in May 2017. First Lady Melania Trump is in the background.

On May 22, 2017, President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman touched a sinister-looking glowing orb, yielding numerous memes suggesting they were evil supervillains launching a plan to end the world.

The world leaders had actually been in Riyadh, the kingdom’s capital, to inaugurate the new Global Centre for Combatting Extremist Ideology, and putting their hands on the orb started a film about the centre.

But the orb’s use did not stop that day, according to “MBS,” a new book about Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, written by New York Times reporter Ben Hubbard. Business Insider obtained a copy the book before its March 10 release.

Donald trump orb saudi arabiaReuters/Jonathan ErnstThe three world leaders touched the glowing orb to start a film.

American diplomats had been so fascinated with the orb that Saudi authorities gifted it to the US Embassy in Riyadh, the book said.

“It sat in a hallway for a number of days, where diplomats passing by would pose for photos,” Hubbard wrote.

But it was not allowed to linger in plain sight for long.

“Someone apparently worried that the photos would make their way online and cause a scandal, so the orb was hidden away in embassy storage,” he said.

Here are some of the memes that came out of the moment:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.