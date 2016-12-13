TRUMP: If I lost and brought up Russian hacking, 'it would be called a conspiracy theory'

President-elect Donald Trump continued to express scepticism on Monday about whether Russian hackers interfered in the US election, insisting that if Republicans had made that accusation, it would be treated as a “conspiracy theory.”

“Can you imagine if the election results were the opposite and WE tried to play the Russia/CIA card,” Trump tweeted. “It would be called conspiracy theory!”

He continued: “Unless you catch ‘hackers’ in the act, it is very hard to determine who was doing the hacking. Why wasn’t this brought up before election?”

The Director of National Intelligence and Department of Homeland Security stated one month prior to the election that officials were “confident” the Russian government directed hacks on US political institutions.

Internal emails from members of the Democratic National Committee and John Podesta, chairman of the Hillary Clinton campaign, were leaked online throughout the campaign.

Last week, both the Washington Post and The New York Times reported that an assessment by the CIA concluded Russia interfered in an effort to help Trump’s presidential bid.

Trump has been reluctant to pin blame for the hacks on Russia. In an interview which aired on “Fox News Sunday,” he called the claim “ridiculous” and “just another excuse” for Clinton’s unforeseen loss last month.

