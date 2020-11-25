Trump to join Rudy Giuliani at a hotel in Pennsylvania for a Republican hearing into baseless voter fraud claims

Getty President Donald Trump

Trump is reportedly expected to join Rudy Giuliani at a hotel in Gettysburg on Wednesday for a Republican organised hearing into baseless voter fraud allegations in the state.

Pennsylvania officially certified Biden’s victory on Tuesday.

The event is reportedly the first of several in battleground states designed to undermine Biden’s victory.

Donald Trump is reportedly set to travel to Pennsylvania on Wednesday to address a Republican-organised event promoting baseless allegations of voter fraud in the state.

The visit, which would be just Trump’s first trip outside the Washington D.C area since losing this month’s election to President-elect Je Biden, was not in his public schedule as of Wednesday morning and could be subject to change.

However, sources told Axios and CNN that Trump is expected to join his personal defence lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, at a hotel in Gettysburg to meet with the state’s Republican-led Senate Majority Policy Committee to discuss alleged “election issues and irregularities.”

State Senator Doug Mastriano requested the meeting take place amid the Trump campaign’s refusal to give up its legal challenge against Pennsylvania’s election result. The battleground state officially certified its result on Tuesday, with Biden defeating Trump by 80,555 votes and securing its 20 Electoral College votes.

The event is the first of several planned in battleground states, which are designed to undermine Biden’s victory in the presidential election, CNN reported.

Jenna Ellis, an attorney working on the Trump campaign, said that the outgoing president’s legal team would not “back down” despite state officials certifying Biden’s victory.

“It’s in everyone’s interest to have a full vetting of election irregularities and fraud,” Giuliani said, in a statement reported by Bloomberg.

“And the only way to do this is with public hearings, complete with witnesses, videos, pictures and other evidence of illegalities from the November 3rd election.”

Trump and his campaign continue to insist, without evidence, that widespread voter fraud led to his defeat earlier this month, and has put Pennsylvania at the centre of their baseless claims.

Speaking after Pennsylvania certified its election result, Biden campaign adviser Bob Bauer said: “It’s readily apparent to everyone besides Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Jenna Ellis that this election is over and that Joe Biden won resoundingly.”

“Trump did everything he could to disenfranchise voters and stop the results from being certified in Pennsylvania, including filing over 15 unsuccessful lawsuits â€” most recently producing one of the more embarrassing courtroom performances of all time, with the judge in the case ruling that their arguments were ‘without merit’ and ‘unsupported by evidence.’

“Trump did not succeed in Pennsylvania and he will not succeed anywhere else.”

