Trump digs up months-old Rosie O'Donnell tweet calling for James Comey to be fired: 'We finally agree on something'

President Donald Trump on Thursday dug up a months-old tweet from longtime nemesis Rosie O’Donnell that called for now-ousted FBI Director James Comey to be fired, quoting it and adding: “We finally agree on something Rosie.”

Trump and O’Donnell have a years long feud that has turned hot at several turns. During the first Republican primary debate in August 2015, he responded to then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly’s suggestion that he had called women “fat pigs” and “dogs” by saying he had only done so for O’Donnell.

Trump has spent much of the past two days defending his stunning decision to fire Comey on Tuesday. Comey, as FBI director, was leading the bureau’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials to swing the November presidential election.

Comey became an unpopular figure on the left for his handling of the investigation into Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she served as secretary of state under President Barack Obama.

Here’s the tweet:

More from Allan Smith:

We finally agree on something Rosie. https://t.co/BSP5F3PgbZ

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

