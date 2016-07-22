INSTANT POLL: Trump's speech was a hit with voters

McNamee/Getty Images Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he acknowledges the crowd at the end of the Republican National Convention.

The majority of viewers who watched Donald Trump’s speech to the Republican National Convention on Thursday night said it made them more likely to vote for him in November, according to a CNN/ORC instant poll.

The poll found that 56% of speech viewers were more likely to vote for the New York businessman after seeing him formally accept the Republican nomination.

32% of viewers said his speech had little effect on them, and 10% said it made them less likely to cast their vote for Trump in November.

Overall, 57% of viewers said they had a “very positive” reaction to Trump’s speech. Meanwhile, 18% said they were “somewhat positive” and 24% said it had a “negative effect.”

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5%.

Republican pollster Frank Luntz predicted that Trump’s speech would propel Trump ahead or near Hillary Clinton in the polls within a few days.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.