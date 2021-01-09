A pro-Trump rioter who bragged about storming the US Capitol and is wanted as a person of interest by the DC police now wants to apologise

Win McNamee/Getty Images A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital.

Josiah Colt, of Boise, Idaho, who scaled a wall in the US Capitol’s senate chamber and is now wanted by Capitol police after Wednesday’s riot wants to apologise.

Colt’s apology appears to be a backtrack from a number of videos he shared on Wednesday in which he said he was “tired’ of people “stealing our freedom.”

Colt apologised in a statement to the local CBS News affiliate in Idaho, saying he had “brought shame on myself.”

A pro-Trump rioter who scaled a wall inside the Senate chamber and is wanted as a person of interest by the US Capitol Police now wants to apologise for participating in Wednesday’s riot at the US Capitol, saying he got “caught up in the moment.”

The apology from Josiah Colt, of Boise, Idaho, comes after he shared a number of videos on Facebook from Washington DC on Wednesday in which he gloated about taking part in the Capitol rampage and falsely stated he sat in House Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s char while calling her a traitor and a “b—h.”

Colt didn’t actually sit in Pelosi’s chair, because he stormed the Senate chamber, not the House of Representatives chamber. Photos show Colt climbing down a wall in the Senate chamber before sitting at the dais, where the President of the Senate â€” currently Vice President Mike Pence â€” sits.

HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic posted a photo from the Senate chamber during the riot, which appeared to show Colt at the dais. Bobic said the rioter at the dais shouted: “Trump won that election.”

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

After leaving the Capitol, Colt posted a video in which he said he was “all over the news” and didn’t know what to do next.

“I’m just like every single one of those people that was marching. A peaceful protest, we’re here to represent America … we’re tired of being lied to. We’re tired of people stealing from us, stealing our freedoms, stealing our liberties. I didn’t hurt anybody in there,” he said.

Now, in an apparent backtrack of his actions, Colt apologised in a statement to the local CBS News affiliate in Idaho, saying he had “brought shame on myself.”

Win McNamee/Getty Images A protester supporting U.S. President Donald Trump moves to the floor of the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump.

“I got caught up in the moment and when I saw the door to the Chamber open, I walked in, hopped down, and sat on the chair. I said my peace then I helped a gentleman get to safety that was injured then left,” he said. “While in the Chamber I told the other protesters that this is a sacred place and not to do any damage. Some of them wanted to trash the place and steal stuff but I told them not to and to leave everything in its place. We’re still on sacred ground.”

He said he thought he was doing the “right thing in the moment,” but has since realised his actions were “inappropriate” and is seeking legal advice.

Colt did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Newsweek reported Colt’s Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, had been deleted since the riot in which five people including a US Capitol Police Officer died.

Colt is among the people of interest that the Capitol police have highlighted, and the department is looking to speak with in connection with the riot. The FBI is also seeking to identify people involved.

