Donald Trump revokes The Washington Post's press credentials over controversial headline

Donald Trump announced on Monday that he would bar reporters with The Washington Post from attending his public events.

In a post on his Facebook page, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee said he would deny allowing the newspaper’s reporters access to his events after the Post published a headline that was not supported by the New York businessman’s comments. The headline read: “Donald Trump suggests President Obama was involved with Orlando shooting.”

“I am no fan of President Obama, but to show you how dishonest the phony Washington Post is, they wrote, ‘Donald Trump suggests President Obama was involved with Orlando shooting’ as their headline. Sad!” Trump wrote.

“Based on the incredibly inaccurate coverage and reporting of the record setting Trump campaign, we are hereby revoking the press credentials of the phony and dishonest Washington Post.”

The article concerned Trump’s comments during an interview with “Fox and Friends” where the real-estate mogul implied that Obama may have an ulterior motive in his response to the Orlando terrorist shooting that left 49 dead and over 50 wounded on Sunday.

“He doesn’t get it, or he gets it better than anyone understands. It’s one or the other. And either one is unacceptable,” Trump said.

He added: “We’re led by a man who is not tough, not smart, or has something else in mind. The something else in mind – people can’t believe it. They can’t believe he’s acting the way he acts and can’t even mention the words ‘radical Islamic terrorism.’ There’s something going on.”

While he’s occasionally lashed out at pundits and analysts like George Will and Chris Cillizza, Trump has often praised Post reporters.

In an interview with the Washington Post Editorial Board earlier this year, the real-estate magnate said that reporter Robert Costa was a “real professional.”

“Bob Costa is an excellent reporter, I’ve found him to be just an excellent reporter. I should tell you, because I have to give you the good and the bad. Not that he does me any favours, because he doesn’t, but he’s a real professional,” Trump said.

The Washington Post isn’t the first outlet to be bared by Trump.

Trump has also denied credentials to reporters with Politico, Buzzfeed, and The Huffington Post.

The Washington Post didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

