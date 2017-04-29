Trump revives 'Pocahontas' nickname for Elizabeth Warren while suggesting she could be his 2020 opponent

President Donald Trump revived his “Pocahontas” nickname for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a Friday afternoon speech at the National Rifle Association.

Trump’s speech quickly turned to the topic of the 2020 election, suggesting Warren could be his Democratic opponent.

“I have a feeling that in the next election you’re gonna be swamped with candidates, but you’re not going to be wasting your time,” Trump said. “You’ll have plenty of those Democrats coming and you’ll say ‘no sir, no thank you,’ ‘no ma’am,’ perhaps ma’am, it may be Pocahontas remember that.”

“And she is not big for the NRA, that I can tell you,” Trump continued. “But you came through for me, and I am going to come through for you.”

Trump first called Warren “Pocahontas” on the 2016 campaign trail after Warren had criticised him. Trump continued using the nickname even after reporters called him out for being offensive.

Scott Brown, Warren’s opponent during her 2012 Senate bid, accused her of faking her Native American ancestry after reports surfaced that she listed herself as a minority in a directory of law school professors.

“I don’t know if you would call it a fraud or not but she was able to get into various schools because she applied as a Native American,” Trump told reporters in May.

“I think she’s as Native American as I am, OK? That I will tell you,” Trump continued.

Trump is the first sitting president to address the NRA since Ronald Reagan in 1983. He told the audience that the “eight-year assault” on Second Amendment rights — referring to Obama’s presidency — has come to a “crashing end” with his election.

