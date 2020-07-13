Trump retweeted a post accusing the CDC of lying about the coronavirus to prevent his reelection

Joshua Roberts/Getty President Donald Trump outside the White House on July 11, 2020.

President Donald Trump retweeted a tweet written by game show host Chuck Woolery on Monday morning.

Woolery, the original host of “Wheel of Fortune,” and a conservative, accused the CDC and doctors of lying about the coronavirus.

Woolery did not specify what lies were being told, but alleged it was “all about the election” – suggesting that the agency was emphasising bad news to harm Trump’s campaign.

President Donald Trump retweeted a tweet Monday morning which accused the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of lying about the coronavirus in order to obstruct his reelection.

The original tweet was written by Chuck Woolery, the original host of “Wheel of Fortune,” who is also a conservative.

The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most ,that we are told to trust. I think it's all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I'm sick of it. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) July 13, 2020

The tweet reads: “The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust.

“I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.”

The message did not make clear what lies the CDC is supposed to be responsible for. Trump and those around him have expressed scepticism in the organisation and other government experts before.

Business Insider reached out to the White House for comment retweet of Woolery’s message, but did not immediately receive a response.

It was the latest in a series of tweets in recent weeks, in which the president alleged that various organisations are working to ensure that he isn’t voted into a second term.

As states pushed to enact mail-in voting in light of the coronavirus in May, Trump tweeted – without evidence – that such mail-in voting leads to fraud and would spell “THE END OF OUR GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY.”

Experts have recentlyhypothesised that Trump is laying the groundwork to question the 2020 election results if he doesn’t win.

It’s also part of a pattern of Trump undermining experts when it comes to the crisis.

Until Saturday, Trump refused to wear a face mask in public, and a recent report showed how his administration has been trying to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading epidemiologist.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus task force response coordinator, said in May that there’s “nothing from the CDC that I can trust,” according to sources who spoke with the Washington Post.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the White House repeatedly denied the CDC the right to hold its own public briefings on the coronavirus outbreak.

