Trump, who is still infected with COVID-19 and likely contagious, has returned to the Oval Office

EUTERS/Jonathan Ernst A US Marine posted outside the Oval Office on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump, who is sick with COVID-19, is believed to have gone to the Oval Office on Wednesday.

A US Marine was spotted outside the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, indicating that the president was in the room.

Trump’s advisors earlier Wednesday gave conflicting messages about whether he had been to the Oval Office.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A US Marine was spotted outside the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, indicating that President Donald Trump, who is sick with COVID-19, had broken quarantine guidelines to work from the office.

Reporters for news outlets including CNN, NBC News, The New York Times, and The Associated Press said that Trump, despite being ill with a highly contagious virus, went to the Oval Office for a briefing. The Times’ Peter Baker reported that he did so “over the objections of aides who wanted him to remain isolated in the residence.”

Earlier Wednesday, White House officials and advisors gave conflicting information about whether Trump had been working out of the Oval Office.

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told CNBC that Trump had gone to the Oval Office “yesterday with extra precautions,” but a White House communications advisor, Ben Williamson, subsequently tweeted that “while the President wanted to be in the Oval Office yesterday, he was not thereâ€”he stayed back in the residence working from there.”

Several White House employees and officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, including first lady Melania Trump, the advisors Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, the press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, and at least two of her aides.

Trump, who announced early Friday that he had tested positive for the disease, was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre over the weekend for treatment and monitoring. He returned to the White House on Monday evening.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.