The Trump campaign says the Affordable Care Act is 'slowly imploding' after Aetna slashed its Obamacare business

A huge Obamacare decision by one of the nation’s largest insurers is becoming political fodder.

In a statement from Dan Kowalski, deputy national policy director for Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump, the campaign said that Aetna’s decision to remove itself from around 70% of the counties where it offers Affordable Care Act policies is another sign of the end for Obamacare.

“Aetna’s decision to leave the Affordable Care Act’s public marketplaces is the latest blow to this broken law that is slowly imploding under its regulatory red tape,” said the statement.

While Aetna is leaving a majority of the counties where it offers ACA plans, it will remain in 242 of the 778 counties in which it currently does ACA business.

The Trump campaign statement also said that “millions” of Americans have lost their health insurance and businesses have had to “shutter their doors” because of the law.

While the news will impact a large number of the 911,000 Americans that receive health insurance from Aetna’s offerings on state exchanges, it’s also a blow for the reputation of the law. Aetna is the third of the big five US health insurers to remove themselves from a large portion of the exchanges in the last year, along with Humana and United Healthcare. The insurance giants cited multi-million dollar losses for their decisions to pull back ACA coverage.

The move also allowed the Trump campaign to reiterate a call for a repeal of the ACA.

“Mr. Trump has vowed to repeal and replace Obamacare,” said the statement.

“The bureaucratic mess is costing Americans more everyday. Affordable coverage for evey [sic] American will be the top priority, and under a Trump presidency the government will work for the people again.”

