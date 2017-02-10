Defiant Trump declares 'see you in court' after judges slap down travel ban

In a terse tweet, President Donald Trump quickly responded to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that slapped down his controversial travel ban.

After the unanimous ruling from a three-judge panel on Thursday, Trump reemphasized accusations that the ruling was biased. “It’s a political decision & we’re going to see them in court… the security of our country is at stake,” he said to NBC News.

Hillary Clinton, Trump’s former Democratic rival, offered a short note, tweeting “3-0,” referring to the 9th Circuit judges’ unanimous ruling:

After the ruling was announced, The Department of Justice said it was “reviewing the decision and considering its options.”

The three-judge panel voted unanimously against the White House’s request, ruling that:

“We hold that the Government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, nor has it shown that failure to enter a stay would cause irreparable injury, and we therefore deny its emergency motion for a stay.”

Trump’s January 27 executive order stopping all admissions of refugees into the US and immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries caused chaos at airports worldwide. A Washington state judge last week issued a temporary restraining order suspending Trump’s directive.

Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson said on CNN after the ruling: “We are a nation of laws … those laws apply to everyone in our country. And that includes the President of the United States.” Ferguson added to that in a tweet, saying “Bottom line. This is a complete victory for the state of Washington.”

That suspension remains in place as a result of the 9th Circuit Court’s ruling on Thursday.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.