White House says Trump has resigned from his businesses

President Donald Trump resigned from his businesses as he promised earlier this month, White House strategic communications director Hope Hicks said Monday, CNN’s Jim Acosta reported.

Trump said earlier this month that he would step down from his positions at his businesses. He said his two adult sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., in addition to a senior Trump Organisation executive, would lead the company.

The announcement comes as the first major lawsuit related to Trump’s potential conflicts of interest was filed Monday by the left-leaning ethics watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

Many ethics experts have said Trump’s arrangement to clear up conflicts does not go far enough, saying that the only way to come clean would be to divest in entirety or place the assets into a blind trust run by an independent manager. They have also claimed that Trump is still in violation of the Emoluments Clause of the US Constitution, which was the basis of CREW’s lawsuit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.