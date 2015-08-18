Trump reports for jury duty and is swarmed by people and reporters

Donald Trump took a break from his campaign to serve jury duty on Monday, August 17. He pulled up in a long black limousine and was greeted by a crowd of people and reporters. On his way in and out, he answered questions, signed autographs, and posed for selfies.

He spent much of the day like everyone else, filling out forms and wondering whether he would get picked to serve on a jury. By late afternoon, he was released without getting selected for a trial, his civic obligation fulfilled.

Video courtesy of Associated Press

