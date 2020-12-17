Trump has threatened not to leave the White House on Inauguration Day, report says

Tasos Katopodis/Getty President Donald Trump at the White House on November 13.

On Monday, a vote by the Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden as president-elect. Trump still has refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory.

President Donald Trump is said to be in denial about his election loss and has told some of his advisors he won’t leave the White House on Inauguration Day, according to CNN.

Few believe Trump would actually follow through on threats to squat at the White House, according to CNN’s report, published Wednesday.

“He’s throwing a f—ing temper tantrum,” one advisor told CNN. “He’s going to leave. He’s just lashing out.”

It’s been nearly six weeks since President-elect Joe Biden’s victory became clear, and Trump has still not acknowledged his loss.

Some Republicans who had held off acknowledging Biden’s win, notably Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, did so this week after the Electoral College confirmed it with a vote.

Trump, however, continues to push a claim that Biden stole the election through widespread voter fraud, a theory that even his own outgoing attorney general recently said was not supported by evidence.

CNN reports that Trump has frozen out advisors and associates who have tried to get him to accept the loss.

One person, who described himself as previously speaking with Trump regularly, said the president hadn’t returned calls since he tried to get him to reevaluate his stance on the results.

The CNN report cited advisors as saying Trump had begun to privately accept his loss late last month but then changed his mind and appeared to truly believe he was robbed of the election.

“He’s been fed so much misinformation that I think he actually thinks this thing was stolen from him,” a Trump advisor told CNN.

Multiple sources who spoke with CNN said Trump had made it clear to his staff that he didn’t want to talk about whether he’d attend Biden’s swearing-in ceremony.

People close to him told the outlet they thought it was highly unlikely that he would go.

Business Insider reached out to the White House for comment on the CNN report but did not immediately receive a response Thursday morning. The White House declined to comment to CNN.

