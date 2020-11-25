Trump reportedly has plans to pardon Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contact with Russia

Associated Press FILE – In this July 10, 2018, file photo, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, following a status hearing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

President Donald Trump may be planning a number of pardons between now and when he leaves office, including pardoning former national security advisor Michael Flynn, Axios reported.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contact with Russia in December 2017.

In May, the Justice Department filed a motion to drop its case against Flynn

President Donald Trump plans to pardon former national security advisor Michael Flynn, Axios reported, citing sources with direct knowledge of discussions between Trump and close contacts.

Trump reportedly told sources close to him that he plans to pardon Flynn who pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contact with Russia in a January 24, 2017 interview.

In January 2020, Flynn moved to withdraw his guilty plea after his lawyers accused the government of prosecutorial misconduct and entrapment during the 2017 interview that led to his conviction.

Flynn was interviewed as part of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In May, the Justice Department filed a motion to drop its case against Flynn.



Axios reported that Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell said she told Trump not to issue a pardon, during a hearing in September, however it’s not clear if Powell and Trump discussed anything else after that.

Trump is reportedly planning a series of pardons between now and when he leaves office.

In July, Trump commuted the sentence of former Republican strategist Roger Stone. Last year, Stone was convicted of five counts of making false statements to the FBI and congressional investigators, one count of witness tampering, and one count of obstruction of justice.

The White House declined to comment.

