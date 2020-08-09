Trump reportedly referred to journalists as 'all my killers' on a hot mic while speaking privately to members of his golf club

President Donald Trump on Friday held a news conference at his New Jersey golf club, inviting members of the club to watch his interaction with members of the media.

Prior to the briefing, the president was caught on a hot mic inviting club members to “see what I have to go through,” calling the White House reporters “all my killers,” according to CNN’s Jim Acosta.

The president has taken issue with the media’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a “hoax” and at times suggesting it hasn’t been favourable enough toward his administration.

“You’ll get to meet the fake news tonight,” the president reportedly said Friday.

The White House did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment Saturday.

As Business Insider previously reported, the president on Friday held a news conference about the coronavirus pandemic at his golf club in New Jersey to reporters and a non-socially distant crowd of supporters behind then. Photographs shared by reporters had shown many mask-less members among the audience, though a reporter at the golf club later said the on-lookers were provided masks before the news conference began.

Before news conf Trump was caught on a hot mic telling people at club…”You’ll get to meet the fake news tonight. You’ll get to see what I have to go through. Who’s there? Oh all my killers are there, wow. So you’ll get to see some of the people that we deal with every day” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 8, 2020

The crowd – at times – even participated during the press briefing. Notably, when a reporter asked the president about the crowd’s lack of masks or social distancing prior to the event, attendees standing behind members of the press began to boo the reporter.

The president told the journalist that the attendees who were at the club without a mask were participating in a “peaceful protest,” as Business Insider reported.

“No, they don’t have to – this is political activity,” he said. “You’re wrong at that because they have exceptions for political activity, and it’s also a peaceful protest.”

Throughout his administration, the president has taken issue with the news media’s coverage of his administration, frequently using the term “fake news” to discredit journalists, as the BBC noted.

In particular, the president has taken issue with the media’s coverage of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has so far killed at least 161,456 Americans according to a tally Saturday from Johns Hopkins University, bemoaning that it hasn’t been favourable enough and referring to it part of a “hoax.”

“We’re doing very well,” Trump said Friday. “You don’t hear that too often from the media. We have a very large country, a very complex country in a sense.”

