TRUMP: I might release my tax returns 'after I'm out of office'

President Donald Trump, in an interview with The Economist released Thursday, said he might be willing to release his tax returns once he leaves the Oval Office.

“Oh, at some point I’ll release them,” Trump said. “Maybe I’ll release them after I’m finished because I’m very proud of them actually. I did a good job.”

When White House spokesperson Hope Hicks tried to clarify that Trump meant he would release the returns after the Internal Revenue Service finished an audit, Trump doubled down.

“I might release them after I’m out of office,” Trump said.

Trump was the only presidential candidate to not release tax returns since the early 1970s, claiming they we under audit and could not be released.

Democrats have said they will block any tax reform bill pushed by Trump until the president releases his returns.

When asked by the Economist whether he would release the returns in response to Democratic pressure, Trump insisted that only journalists care about the issue.

“I don’t know,” Trump said. “That’s a very interesting question. I doubt it. I doubt it. Because they’re not going to … nobody cares about my tax return except for the reporters.”

Most polls have shown that a majority of Americans want the returns to be released.

