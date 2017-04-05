Trump summons aide on stage to display giant chart showing why he wants to kill 'horrible' regulations

President Donald Trump summoned an aide onstage at his Tuesday town hall meeting with CEOs to showcase a massive chart that the president said displayed how crushing regulations are to the process of building “a simple highway.”

The chart stretched from above Trump’s head all the way down to the ground and was filled with coloured boxes.

“It can take anywhere from 10 years to 20 years, and [then] they vote, and you lose,” Trump said, according to a pool report. “They don’t want it.”

He added that “getting a building approved in New York is a horrible thing,” before mentioning the infrastructure package he wants to pass through congress. That bill, he said, will be a stimulus over “a trillion dollars, maybe more.”

“We’re going to cut a lot of red tape,” Trump said. “We’re going to spend a lot of money on shovels, not other programs.”

Later in the town hall, Trump said his administration is “absolutely destroying these horrible regulations that have been placed on your heads.”

