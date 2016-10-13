Trump tells rally audience: 'If you're not registered' to vote, 'get the hell out of here'

Donald Trump encouraged a crowd at his Wednesday rally in Florida to register to vote, going so far as to tell people to “get the hell out” of the event if they hadn’t already done so.

“Who is not registered?” he asked. “Is anybody in here not registered?”

“If you’re not registered, get the hell out of here, OK,” the Republican presidential nominee said, pointing.

He then singled out a “nice-looking young guy” in the audience.

“Hey, listen,” Trump said. “Leave right now and go and register.”

He then told the man to raise his right hand and promise to would register to vote after the rally.

“If you like what I say, OK,” Trump said. “If you like what I say.”

