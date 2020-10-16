Trump refuses to say if he was tested for COVID-19 before his debate with Joe Biden

Screenshot/NBC News President Donald Trump speaks during an NBC News town hall

During his town hall on NBC News on Thursday night, President Donald Trump wouldn’t say when he last tested negative for COVID-19 before he contracted the virus earlier this month.

Trump said he takes coronavirus tests “all the time,” but not every day.

He said he “probably” took a test on the day of the first presidential debate on September 29, but he couldn’t say for sure.

“Possibly I did, possibly I didn’t,” Trump said.

He also insisted that he didn’t feel ill during the debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and was “in great shape.”

The White House says Trump first tested positive for the coronavirus on the evening of Thursday, October 1, two days after the debate. He subsequently spent four days hospitalised at Walter Reed Medical Centre.

GUTHRIE: "You don’t know if you took a test the day of the debate?"

TRUMP: "Possibly I did, possibly I didn’t." pic.twitter.com/zfqtYQkzV1 — The Recount (@therecount) October 16, 2020

