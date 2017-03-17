TRUMP: 'I love to read'

President Donald Trump was asked about his reading habits during an interview on Fox News Thursday night.

Host Tucker Carlson asked Trump, “What do you do at the end of the day? What do you read, what do you watch?”

“Well, you know, I love to read,” Trump replied. “Actually, I’m looking at a book, I’m reading a book, I’m trying to get started.”

Trump said that whenever he reads “a half a page” of a book, he receives a phone call, or there’s “some emergency” that pulls him away.

Trump reiterated that he loves to read, but mentioned again that doesn’t get a chance to read often because, “I’m working very hard on lots of different things, including getting costs down (in the US).”

Read the president’s full answer to the question:

“Well, you know, I love to read. Actually, I’m looking at a book, I’m reading a book, I’m trying to get started. Every time I do about a half a page, I get a phone call that there’s some emergency, this or that. But we’re going to see the home of Andrew Jackson today in Tennessee and I’m reading a book on Andrew Jackson. I love to read. I don’t get to read very much, Tucker, because I’m working very hard on lots of different things, including getting costs down. The costs of our country are out of control. But we have a lot of great things happening, we have a lot of tremendous things happening.”

