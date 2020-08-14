Watch Trump react when a reporter asks if he regrets 'all the lying you've done to the American people' over the last 3 1/2 years

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Thursday dodged a reporter’s question on whether he regretted lying throughout his presidency.

“After three and a half years, do you at all regret all the lying you’ve done to the American people on everything, all the dishonesties?” a reporter asked Trump.

Trump quickly called on a different reporter for another question.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump quickly moved past a reporter’s question on whether he regretted lying throughout his first term in office at a press conference on Thursday.

HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte asked Trump: “After three and a half years, do you at all regret all the lying you’ve done to the American people on everything, all the dishonesties?”

Wow. A reporter (I'm not sure who he is) asks Trump, "after three and a half years, do you regret all the lying you've done to the American people?" Trump quickly moves on to the next question. pic.twitter.com/DHn3UvXHnN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2020

Trump replied: “That who has done?”

After Dáte clarified that he was referring to the lies Trump has told, the president quickly looked for a different reporter to call upon.

The Washington Post‘s fact-checker found that as of July 9, the president had made over 20,000 false or misleading claims. On that day alone, he made 62 false claims, and around half of them were in a single interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity.

In June 2020 alone, Trump made 721 false claims, according to The Post’s roundup. In the past 14 months, he’s made an average of 23 false claims a day, the newspaper reported.

Some of his most repeated claims include: “We built the greatest economy in history, not only for our country, but for the world. We were number one, by far.”

According to the fact-checker, the economy was in better shape by several different important factors under the Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, Lyndon B. Johnson, and Bill Clinton.

Another claim he’s repeatedly made is: “And we’re also — on the southern border, as you know, the wall is going up. It’s going up very rapidly. We’re at 182 miles.”

However, according the fact-checker only three miles of the wall Trump is constructed close off previously unclosed areas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.