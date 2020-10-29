Hundreds of Trump rallygoers were stranded in the cold because there reportedly weren't enough buses to transport them back to their cars

Steve Pope/Getty Images Bundled-up rallygoers at a Trump campaign event on October 27, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Hundreds of supporters at a rally for President Donald Trump Tuesday night were reportedly stranded in the cold in Omaha, Nebraska, due to insufficient buses to transport them from the airfield where the event was held to the parking lots where their cars were.

The temperature in Omaha was in the mid-30s the night of the rally.

Medics transported at least seven people to the hospital and police officers gave rides to elderly rallygoers.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Hundreds of supporters at a rally for President Donald Trump Tuesday night were reportedly stranded in the cold in Omaha, Nebraska.

After Trump departed Eppley Airfield on his private aircraft, rallygoers tried to head back to their cars. But there weren’t enough buses to transport them, Fox News’ Jeff Paul reported.

Thousands of people left out in the cold and stranded in #Omaha, #Nebraska after a #Trump rally. I’m told the shuttles aren’t operating & there aren’t enough busses. Police didn’t seem to know what to do. Some walked. I saw at least one woman getting medical attention. pic.twitter.com/oIkmixaZt0 — Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Paul) October 28, 2020

Buses were unable to make their way to the airfield because of jammed roads and heavy traffic, according to multiple reports. The trek between the rally site and the venue’s parking lots was estimated to be around 3.5 miles.

Trump finished his rally at around 9 p.m., but his supporters were stranded until 12:30 a.m., tweeted Aaron Sanderford, a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald. In the hours between Trump’s departure and the full clearing of the event site, the temperature hovered in the mid-30s, according to a weather tracker. With the wind speed factored in, the temperature may have felt almost 10 degrees cooler, according to a wind chill calculator from the National Centres for Environmental Prediction.

Some police officers gave rides to elderly rallygoers, and medics transported at least seven people to the hospital, according to the Omaha Scanner, which tracks official radio traffic.

One officer advising 8 to 9 elderly people who are struggling. Seperate officer advising they have located an elderly party who is frozen cold unable to move with an altered mental status. — Omaha Scanner (@omaha_scanner) October 28, 2020



“As we were walking, I saw at least two @OmahaPolice officers helping people who were getting cold, one elderly lady and a young boy,” Sanderford tweeted.

When reached for comment, the Trump 2020 campaign said Trump “loves his supporters and was thrilled to visit Omaha last night.”

“Despite the cold, tens of thousands of people showed up for his rally. Because of the sheer size of the crowd, we deployed 40 shuttle buses â€” double the normal allotment â€” but local road closures and resulting congestion caused delays,” said Samantha Zager, the campaign’s deputy national press secretary. “At the guest departure location, we had tents, heaters, generators, hot cocoa, and handwarmers available for guests. We always strive to provide the best guest experience at our events and we care about their safety.”

More than 6,000 people attended the rally, the World-Herald said. Law enforcement and Trump himself estimated the crowd was much bigger.

The crowd of thousands who showed up to the rally overwhelmed Omaha and the event site.

Ahead of the rally, Omaha police warned of full parking lots. Several vehicles were turned away. Law officials said the huge crowd of rallygoers led to bottlenecking, with between 4,000 and 5,000 people struggling to get in.

At the end of the rally, it was just as hard to get the thousands of people off the event site as it was for them to enter.

“We need at least 30 more buses,” an Omaha police officer said, according to CNN’s Jeff Zeleny, who added that the officer shook his head at the “chaotic cluster.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.