Trump announces 'BIG' rally on the same night as the White House Correspondents Dinner

President Trump announced on Twitter that he will be holding a rally in Pennsylvania on April 29.

“Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it!” Trump tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

The rally will be held on the same night as the White House Correspondents Dinner, which the president said he would be skipping.

Trump’s decision to skip the correspondents dinner and hold a rally on the same night as the event may put White House reporters in a tough spot, forcing them to choose between attending the black-tie dinner and covering Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

When Trump announced in February that he would be skipping the dinner, White House Correspondents Association president Jeff Mason told CNN that the decision was not surprising, given Trump’s contentious relationship with the free press.

Shortly after saying that he would be holding a rally a week from Saturday, the president also teased a tax reform announcement, tweeting, “Big TAX REFORM AND TAX REDUCTION will be announced next Wednesday.”

And earlier, Trump tweeted that he and first lady Melania Trump would be visiting the Walter Reed Medical Center.

“Getting ready to visit Walter Reed Medical Center with Melania. Looking forward to seeing our bravest and greatest Americans!” he tweeted.

