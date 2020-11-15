Trump supporters rallied in DC to echo the president's baseless claims and protest the results of the election

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images People participate in the “Million MAGA March” from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court, on November 14, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Supporters of President Donald Trump protested in support of his baseless claims of voter fraud and protested the results of the election in DC on Saturday.

Joe Biden defeated Trump and became president-elect after winning the 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania, Insider and Decision Desk HQ projected last week, but the president has not yet conceded.

The president drove by the rally in a motorcade, videos showed.

Crowds of President Donald Trump’s supporters rallied in Washington, DC, Saturday to back his baseless claims that the election was stolen on Saturday.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden defeated Trump and became president-elect after winning20 electoral votes from Pennsylvania, Insider and Decision Desk HQ projected last week. However, the president has not yet conceded and has repeatedly floated baseless claims of voter fraud.

The president’s supporters have rallied behind his claims and protested the results of the election, with many organising “stop the steal” demonstrations.

Saturday’s rally in DC attracted thousands of supporters, including conservative speakers and members of the extremist far-right group “Proud Boys,” according to The Washington Post. Some demonstrators gathered at Freedom Plaza a block from the White House as crowds marched down nearby Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Proud Boys arrived at the Supreme Court rally, as police scrambled to keep them back. After I took this, officers cleared the entire area on the other side of the fence opposite where Proud Boys and supporters had gathered. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/X4YFjQ5lj0 — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) November 14, 2020

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted videos and photos alongside glowing messages of support for the attendees.

AMAZING! Can hear you all from the West Wing Colonnade. A beautiful day in Washington, D.C. THANK YOU, PATRIOTS!! #MAGA???????????? pic.twitter.com/RJJ8bvYlfr — Dan Scavino???????????? (@DanScavino) November 14, 2020

McEnany claimed “more than one million” protesters were present, contradicting reports from the Post and Fox News that the march attracted thousands of supporters.

AMAZING! More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support. Best base in political history — we LOVE you guys!!! ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/vU65nqCSns — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 14, 2020

Several videos posted on social media showed the president wave to supporters as he drove by the rally in a motorcade Saturday morning.

View from President Trump Motorcade at Freedom Plaza … #MillionMAGAMarch rally supporting President Trump pic.twitter.com/okUVxFEQEB — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) November 14, 2020

Later that afternoon, Trump wrote above a picture of the crowd tweeted by Scavino that the rally was evidence “people are not going to stand for having this Election stolen,” further amplifying his baseless claims of voter fraud.

People are not going to stand for having this Election stolen from them by a privately owned Radical Left company, Dominion, and many other reasons! https://t.co/RMOa4jKZwA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020

USA Today reporter Christal Hayes wrote on Twitter that some counter-protesters were present at the rally as well.

I’ve seen very few counter protesters here so far but there are a few. Holding up signs reading “TRUMP LOST,” a few counter protesters were screamed at by pro-Trump folks pic.twitter.com/rgwOFZ5P4y — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) November 14, 2020

President-elect Biden is reportedly considering legal action as Trump continues to refuse to concede.

Though Biden’s campaign has activated its transition team and reportedly identified top picks for key Cabinet roles, they cannot yet begin a formal transition until the General Services Administration has formally determined the “apparent successful candidate” in the election, the Associated Press previously reported.

